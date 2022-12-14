Like father, like son! Twitter gets nostalgic as Arjun Tendulkar hits maiden 100

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arjun tendulkar smashes 100

Arjun Tendulkar followed his father Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps to smash a maiden hundred on his Ranji trophy debut on Wednesday. Tendulkar hit a ton for his team Goa and achieved a feat that legendary Sachin Tendulkar had achieved 35 years ago.

Back in 1988, the Senior Tendulkar had hit a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. On the other hand, the Jr. Tendulkar registered a ton off 177 balls when he came out to bat at No.7. Moreover, the father-son duo hit their maiden centuries in the month of December.

Arjun was with Mumbai in the previous season but did not play a game for them. He moved to Goa after getting a NOC from Mumbai Cricket Association. He scored his first-class century on Day 2 of the match against Rajasthan. However, he was dismissed by Kamlesh Nagarkoti on 120 when Goa were on 422.

Fans on social media failed to keep calm and posted heartfelt posts for Arjun after his success.

In the match, Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Playing at their home ground, Goa suffered an early collapse in the batting line-up. Coming in to bat at number seven, Arjun scored 120 off 207 deliveries including 16 boundaries and two sixes.

In his career, Arjun made it to the India under-19 team, followed by a stint with Mumbai Indians in IPL, but couldn't make it off the bench. His father, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 have created several records and reached various milestone, one of which is scoring 100 international centuries

