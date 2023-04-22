Arjun Tendulkar bowls impressive yorker to pick his 1st IPL wicket at Wankhede | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma appreciates Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar scalped his 1st IPL wicket at the Mumbai Indians homeground Wankhede Stadium against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Arjun dismissed PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh 26 (17) in the 7th over of the keep. Arjun bowled an impressive yorker to pick his 2nd wicket of IPL 2023. In the 3 IPL matches so far, Arjun bowled 6.5 overs and conceded 52 runs at an economy of 7.6. He has taken 2 wickets.

Arjun dismissed Prabhsimran through Lbw with a brilliant yorker. He foxed Prabhsimran right in front and Prabhsimran couldn't bring his bat down. The ball made its way to strike the back boot. The ball-tracking showed it to be crashing into the base of middle-stump.

The 23-year-old made his IPL debut on April 16 against Kolkata Knight Riders. It was an emotional moment for him as well as his father Sachin Tendulkar who is the mentor of the five-time champions. Arjun got to bowl only two overs upfront with the new ball conceding 17 runs in his first ever spell in the tournament. However, the left-arm pacer played an important role in MI's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad defending 20 runs in the final over nailing yorkers at will leading his team to a crucial 14-run win.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorf

Latest Cricket News