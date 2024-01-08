India TV Polls: Are you satisfied with the performance of Team India in South Africa?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Dean Elgar.

India TV Polls: India locked horns against South Africa in search of their maiden Test series win. They went to the South African shores with a strong squad and another golden chance to accomplish the final frontier. However, their dream ended after the first Test itself with South Africa beating them in the first Test itself.

The Men in Blue came back storming in the second game and steamrolled the hosts. A special Mohammed Siraj bundled the Proteas out for just 55 in the first innings and then again cheaply in the second innings to win the match easily.

India were challenged hard as it normally happens in South Africa. The pace and bounce of Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger rattled the Indians in the first Test. In reply, the Indian bowlers did not hit the deck hard and looked for swing much more than they should have. The result was that Dean Elgar scored a daddy hundred to push India out of the contest. The visitors suffered an innings defeat.

Before the Tests, India played a T20I and an ODI series against the Proteas. While the T20I series was a 1-1 tie, the Indians won the ODI series. The youngsters shined strong in the T20I series with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh performing extremely well. The senior pros did not return in the ODI series and KL Rahul's Indian team won that series too.

We asked our India TV readers their opinions of whether they are satisfied with India's performance or not. Notably, most of the people voted that yes they were satisfied. Out of the 7960 votes received, 62.86% of voters said they were satisfied, while 32.17% said no. 4.96% of the voters voted for can't say.

Are you satisfied with the performance of Team India in South Africa?

