Apollo Tyres named new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team till 2027, claims report

New Delhi:

Apollo Tyres has been announced as the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team and the contract will run until 2027. Dream11 was the previous sponsor of the team's jersey but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to terminate the contract following the ban on betting-related applications under the online gaming bill.

According to multiple media reports, Apollo Tyres will pay Rs 4.5 crore per match to the BCCI, surpassing Dream11's earlier amount of Rs 4 crore. India will play as many as 130 international fixtures with the tyre manufacturer as their jersey sponsors and this partnership is set to mark one of the most lucrative sponsorship agreements in Indian cricket in recent years.

