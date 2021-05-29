Anushka and I have decided not to expose daughter Vamika to social media: Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have decided not to expose daughter Vamika to social media until she has an understanding of it.

England-bound Kohli, who is currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai, conducted a Question & Answer session on Instagram where he answered a bunch of questions from his fans.

During the session, a fan asked Kohli to share a 'glimpse' of his daughter, to which the Indian captain responded, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice," Kohli responded to the fan.

Kohli and Anushka had become parents to the baby girl earlier this year in January. Sharing the news, Kohli had written on Twitter, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli's Instagram story

Kohli, arguably the fittest cricketer in world cricket at present, also opened up about his diet during the Q&A session. Kohli said that his diet mainly comprises 'lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too'. He added that he makes sure that whatever he consumes is in 'controlled quantities'.

The 32-year-old will be leading India in the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand, starting June 18 in Southampton. The Indian camp, currently serving eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai, is expected to fly out on June 2.

Kohli also defined his bond with ex-India skipper MS Dhoni with words like 'trust' and 'respect'. Kohli stands Dhoni in the list of names who have captained India in the most number of Test matches. Both have led India in 60 Test matches. While Dhoni has led the side to 27 Test wins, Kohli has 36 victories to his name.

When asked to pick a bowler from the past who would've troubled him, the prolific batsman chose ex-Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram who was known for his ability to swing the ball both ways.