'Anshul Kamboj very close to making debut': Shubman Gill reveals on eve of ENG vs IND 4th Test in Manchester Anshul Kamboj was added to India's squad for the fourth Test after injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh. India will now also miss the services of Akash Deep for the fourth Test. India skipper Shubman Gill confirmed Anshul is close to making his debut.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday revealed that fast bowler Anshul Kamboj is 'very close' to making his India debut during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Kamboj has been added to the squad for the fourth Test after India suffered injury blows.

The visitors will be without Nitish Kumar Reddy for the rest of the series, while Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep will be missing the Manchester Test due to their respective injuries. This has opened the door for India to make two changes, as Nitish and Akash had played the third Test at Lord's.

Among the players who can come in are Anshul, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav, with Jasprit Bumrah set to retain his spot and feature in Manchester. India captain Gill has stated that Anshul is 'very close' to making his debut, while he is facing a challenge from Prasidh.

"Anshul Kamboj is very close to making a debut. We will see between Prasidh and Anshul tomorrow," Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

Anshul was with the India A team during their shadow tour to England. He picked up a four-wicket haul in the second match, including two wickets in an over in the second innings. Meanwhile, Prasidh played in the first two Tests in Leeds and Birmingham, before making way for Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test at Lord's. He picked a combined 5/220 in the Leeds Test and then only 1/111 in the second Test.

Akash ruled out of fourth Test, Gill confirms

Meanwhile, Gill confirmed that Akash Deep has been ruled out of the fourth Test due to his groin niggle. Gill also spoke on Karun Nair, hinting that he will still play. "He didn’t bat at his number in the first game, and we have had conversations with him, and he will turn it around," he said.

The Indian skipper also confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be keeping wickets in the fourth Test. Pant was hit on his finger while trying to save a ball from Jasprit Bumrah during the first innings of the Lord's Test. He was replaced behind the stumps by Dhruv Jurel; however, Pant batted in both innings.