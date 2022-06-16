From pace war with Umran Malik to de Kock's availability, Nortje talks ahead of 4th T20 between IND, SA

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anrich Nortje | File Photo

Highlights Nortje was out of action for six months after the T20 World Cup last year

Nortje said that the injury taught him a valuable lesson

South African pacer Anrich Nortje hasn't really been in the best of forms lately. Even after being a senior pacer, Nortje played very few games for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and is also being smacked left, right and centre by the Indian batsmen.

Nortje was out of action for six months after the T20 World Cup last year. He had bowled exceptionally well in the 2020-2021 IPL season before being sidelined due to a stress fracture.

I am still not there. I am still working on it, still trying to find one or two things. Body wise I am still not 100 per cent, slowly building it up. I would probably rate myself from where I was at the end of IPL last year and the start of the T20 World Cup. Still trying to get there.

Nortje was putting in the hard yards ahead of the fourth T20 International against India. He bowled at the centre wicket for a while alongside Dwaine Pretorius and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

So, what exactly is missing from his bowling?

If I knew exactly what it was, I would have done it. It is going to be a minor adjustment. I generally keep it simple. I am working on something at this stage and we will see how it goes. It is not like it is completely out of shape. It is about small margins for me and I would like to get back to where I was,” said the 28-year-old.

Nortje said the injury has taught him a valuable lesson.

It was hard (the comeback phase) because some of the stuff is limited. Some of the bowling is limited. You can’t go out and bowl 8 to 9 overs every day. It has been a good challenge and will help in the future if there are any niggles or injuries going forward.

Like India’s Umran Malik, who is yet to get a game in the series, Nortje built his reputation by bowling in excess of 150kmph regularly. He also held the fastest delivery record in the IPL for a while but this season Lockie Ferguson raised the bar with a 157.3 kmph scorcher.

When asked about the ‘pace’ war, Nortje said he is not in the race with Malik or any other fast bowler.

Malik is a good bowler and a very fast bowler. He has shown that on the field. If he goes faster, good for him, if I go faster good for me. It is not about bowling fast, it is about winning games.

Quinton de Kock has not played since the series opener in Delhi due to a wrist injury and South Africa relies heavily on him. He was present at the nets on Thursday, raising hopes of his return but Nortje did not reveal much.

I am not sure but he is practising. Good to see he is practising. Probably we will find out tonight or tomorrow morning.

He is also relieved that international teams are finally doing away with bio-bubbles after two years.

It is a relief, to be honest not that we have gone out of the hotel much. It doesn’t feel that we are in grade one where we are told every single minute of the day.

After two consecutive losses at the start of the series, the Indian bowling unit staged a perfect comeback to thrash Proteas by a margin of 48 runs. The caravan now moves to Rajkot at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While India will look to level the series, Proteas, on the other hand, would like to close it out with a game remaining.

(Inputs PTI)