Anrich Nortje scripts T20 World Cup history, shatters Dale Steyn's all-time South Africa record

Anrich Nortje has been sensational for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 and continued to break records one after the other

South Africa continued their rollercoaster yet unbeaten ride in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they beat the defending champions England in a last-over thriller to notch up their sixth win of the tournament on Friday, June 21 in Saint Lucia. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone surely gave South Africa a scare with a 78-run partnership, however, the wicket of the latter in the 18th over changed things. Brook getting out on the first ball of the final over was probably the final nail in the coffin and it was that man again for the Proteas, Anrich Nortje.

Captain Aiden Markram with a great catch deserved more of the accolades for that dismissal but nevertheless, Nortje closed it out as South Africa got across the line by just seven runs. Nortje with that wicket became South Africa's leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup as he surpassed the great Dale Steyn, who had 30 wickets to his name in the tournament.

That one wicket also helped Nortje continue his long-running feat of taking at least one wicket every game he has played in the T20 World Cup. Nortje has now gone to the top of the list with wickets in at least 16 consecutive innings in the tournament.

Most consecutive innings with at least one wicket in T20 World Cup

16 - Anrich Nortje (2021-24*)

15 - Graeme Swann (2009-12)

15 - Adam Zampa (2021-24*)

11 - Ish Sodhi (2016-21)

Most wickets for South Africa in Men's T20 World Cup

31 - Anrich Nortje (16 matches)

30 - Dale Steyn (23 matches)

24 - Morne Morkel (17 matches)

24 - Kagiso Rabada (19 matches)

South Africa with four points are in a great position to make it to the semi-finals but they still have to beat the West Indies in their final Super 8 game to confirm their qualification.