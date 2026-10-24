Anrich Nortje ruled out of third Test vs Australia, South Africa announce updated squad

Cape Town:

Ace pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the development, announcing an updated squad for the series finale, now tied at 1-1.

Notably, Nortje suffered a ‘mild’ groin injury, which he sustained in the second Test in Gqeberha. He bowled only 3.3 overs in the first innings before being ruled out of the match. Meanwhile, CSA noted that subsequent scans determined the extent of his injury, but the board hasn’t shared the details.

“He sustained the injury while bowling during the first innings of the second Dafabet Test in Gqeberha on Wednesday. Subsequent scans on Thursday revealed the extent of the injury,” CSA’s statement read.

Door open for other pacers

Nortje’s injury now opens the door for one of Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee or Dane Paterson to feature in the final Test against Australia. However, if the Proteas prefer to pick an extra spinner into the mix, Keshav Maharaj will be drafted in. Alternatively, South Africa could consider left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy if they prefer a slower bowling option.

On the other hand, Kyle Verreynne has retained his spot in the squad, despite Ryan Rickelton keeping wickets in the second Test. He also moved down the order and is very likely to retain his position in the playing XI.

Update on other injured South Africa players

South Africa are monitoring the recovery of several injured players who could feature during their packed summer schedule. Lungi Ngidi, sidelined by a hamstring injury in the opening round of the domestic first-class competition, is expected to return next month and remains a potential option for the Bangladesh series.

Ottneil Baartman, who sustained a similar injury during the season opener, returned for the Dolphins in the Pro20 competition on Friday, claiming 4 for 12. However, there are no updates on 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka or batter Tony de Zorzi, who injured his hamstring during the third ODI against Australia last month.

South Africa squad for 3rd Test vs Australia: Temba Bavuma (C), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

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