Another Pakistani loser: Mohammad Yousuf abuses India captain Suryakumar Yadav on live TV

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf abused India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on live television after the no-handshake row between the players from the two teams in the Asia Cup 2025. The Indian players avoided a handshake with their Pakistani counterparts after handing them a drubbing in their Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan batter Yousuf Youhana, who later changed his name to Mohammad Yousuf, has used distasteful language against Suryakumar during an interaction on Samaa TV.

"India are unable to get out of their filmy world. India should be ashamed of the way they are trying to win - using umpires, torturing (Pakistan) by way of the match referee, it is a high note," Yousuf said on the television show.

Suryakumar avoided a handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during the toss, while the Indian players did not greet their counterparts after the seven-wicket win either. The Indian skipper slammed the winning six off Sufiyan Muqeem to help the Men in Blue chase the paltry total of 128. Following the hit, he and non-striker Shivam Dube made their way off the field and met their own teammates waiting outside the changing room. Pakistan players exchanged handshakes withing themselves and came near the Indian dressing room to see if their opponents would come down or not. And the Indians did not come down to meet the Pakistani players.

Speaking on his decision of not doing a handshake and on being questioned on how his act stays in line with the Sportsmanship, Suryakumar said some things are above sportsmanship.

"I think our government and the BCCI were perfectly aligned. We came here and took a call. We came here just to play the game, and we gave a proper reply," Surya said in the post-match press conference.

"I feel a few things in life are ahead of a sportsman's spirit also. And I have already answered it. I have told it at the presentation as well - that we actually stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. And we stand with their families also, express our solidarity.

"Also, as I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. And as they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best whenever given an opportunity to inspire them as well, if possible," he added.