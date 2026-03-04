Anil Kumble shares advice for star India spinner ahead of crucial T20 World Cup semi-final bout

Mumbai:

With India all set to take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, many eyes will be set upon star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. The star spinner has been unable to showcase his best performances of late, and if India is to defeat England, they will need Varun at the top of his game.

Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and shared a piece of advice for Chakaravarthy. He opined that the spinners need to include more variations, as the batters have started to expect the ball coming into them whenever he comes on to bowl.

"Maybe the analyst can probably pull out how many times is he looking to actually take the ball away from a right-hander. I haven't seen that much. Maybe that's something that he could potentially do. Then, the ball coming back into the right-hander becomes that much more dangerous,” Kumble said in an interaction with ESPNcricinfo.

"Although the batters are not able to pick that every time he bowls, now it seems like the batters are only expecting the ball coming into them, and playing him that way, rather than sort of searching for it. So, maybe he needs to mix a few balls, which goes away from the right-hander, and then possibly bring that back in," the former India captain went on to add,” he added.

Faf du Plessis talked about how England can tackle Chakaravarthy

Furthermore, former South Africa international Faf du Plessis, who was part of the same discussion, talked about how England can, in turn, tackle Varun Chakaravarthy in the upcoming game.

"We saw the South African team take the positive route, put pressure on him, try and take him out of the game. I think the key is, for the batting team against India, to try and put pressure on him because if you can get that sixth bowler into the game for India, then you as a batting unit are in a place where you want to be,” Du Plessis said.

