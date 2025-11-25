Anil Kumble left disappointed with KL Rahul's dismissal on Day 4 of second Test vs South Africa: Watch Anil Kumble’s reaction after KL Rahul’s late Day-4 dismissal in the Guwahati Test went viral, capturing India’s mounting frustration. Rahul’s fall to Harmer deepened the hosts’ struggles as they headed toward a tough final day and the threat of a home whitewash.

Guwahati:

Anil Kumble’s brief appearance on the broadcast feed late on Day 4 said more than any graphic or statistic. Seated in the commentary box as India’s innings unravelled again, the former captain wore a look that combined disbelief and a touch of sadness, a moment instantly clipped and shared online as fans searched for reactions that matched their own.

His expression surfaced seconds after KL Rahul’s dismissal, a wicket that arrived at a stage when India were clinging to whatever stability they had left. The day had been drifting steadily away from the hosts, but Rahul’s exit shifted the mood from concern to something heavier. Kumble in a gesture, showed that the Karnataka batter completely failed to read the line, and ended up losing his wicket to Simon Harmar in the final moments of Day 4, which could cost India the game.

“I think it was a fantastic delivery by Simon, no doubt. But KL went for the shot without getting to the pitch of the ball. Because of the revolutions Simon Harmer put on the ball, he got a bit of dip, and the line was perfect,” Kumble later analysed on Cricket Live.

Kumble further analyses Rahul’s fault

Kumble’s reaction resonated because it captured a wider truth: India have spent much of the series searching for control they once took for granted at home. Partnerships have been brief, recoveries short-lived, and mistakes frequent. Rahul’s wicket slot neatly into that pattern, arriving just when the team needed someone to steady the evening session.

“Generally, on a fourth- or fifth-day pitch with enough rough, you tend to cover all three stumps because LBW is unlikely from that angle — the impact is usually outside off-stump. That’s why I was a bit surprised. KL Rahul is experienced. He did take centre-stump guard, but his off-stump was still visible,” Kuble added.

India, on Day 5, need 522 runs to win the match. There’s little to no chance for the Rishabh Pant-led side to get the job done as the Men in Blue are now on the verge of losing another Test series at home.