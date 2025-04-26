Anil Kumble lauds IPL veteran for impeccable bowling in ongoing season Former India cricketer Anil Kumble lauded Harshal Patel after his incredible bowling against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. The 34-year-old picked up four wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Chennai:

Harshal Patel has been sensational in the ongoing IPL 2025. He has clinched 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.03, which is commendable, given how poor Sunrisers Hyderabad has been in this edition of the cash-rich league. He often bowls in the death over, which is one of the toughest tasks in the business. However, Harshal has been consistent and is currently the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Against Chennai Super Kings in the last match, Harshal clinched a four-wicket haul, dismissing Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni and Noor Ahmad. Courtesy of his incredible bowling, CSK were bundled for 154 runs in the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sunrisers chased it rather comfortably to win their third game of the season. Harshal was eventually adjudged Player of the Match.

After the game, former India captain Anil Kumble was full of praise for Harshal. He pointed out Harshal’s experience in the format and reminded that he has won the Purple Cap on a couple of occasions, including in the 2024 season.

“Having played this format for a long time, Harshal brings that invaluable experience, especially in bowling tough overs. He's been a Purple Cap holder a couple of times, and that knowledge shows. What stood out was his ability to hit the right lengths, particularly at venues like Chennai and Chinnaswamy. If you miss your length there, it's easy runs. His natural ability to vary pace came through well today--I thought he bowled really smartly." JioStar expert Anil Kumble said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

With the win, the Pat Cummins-led side remained alive in the race to qualify for the playoffs. They have won three out of nine matches so far in the season and will have to win all their remaining games to finish in the top 4. However, they need all the other calculations to go right as well.