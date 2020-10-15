IPL 2020: I have strong belief KXIP will turn things around, says coach Anil Kumble

Image Source : TWITTER/@LIONSDENKXIP File photo of KXIP coach Anil Kumble.

Kings XI Punjab are surely not having the best of Indian Premier League 2020 with unpleasing six losses in seven games. However, unlike previous editions, when the side was often bullied by big boys of the league, KXIP have more often than not have put up a good fight while losing out some really close game.

KXIP’s last game was an exact reflection of that when they conceded the match to Kolkata Knight Riders by slimmest of margin in a 2-run defeat. This happened from a position when KXIP needed 21 runs off 17 deliveries with 50-up Rahul on the pitch.

And as the side prepares to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday, KXIP coach Anil Kumble takes positive from such daring performances and believes the team will be right back in the fray in the second half of the competition.

Intererstingly, team's only victory came against the Virat Kohli-led outfit with a massive 97-run win.

“Yeah, it’s the start of the second innings for us, halfway through the tournament. It’s not been great, the first half. Although we played some good cricket, unfortunately, we couldn’t cross the line,” he said on KXIP’s official website.

“Even in the last game we were in a position from where we should have won but again we couldn’t cross the line. So that’s something when we are in a position like that again, we should capitalise on that. I think it’s about going out there and playing freely and not worrying too much.

"It will happen, it's just around the corner, I have a strong belief that we will turn things around," he added.

