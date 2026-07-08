New Delhi:

England's dominant 125-run win over India in the third T20I at Trent Bridge on Tuesday gave the Three Lions a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and drew sharp criticism from former Indian cricketers, with ex-coach Anil Kumble joining the chorus. Kumble, who was at the helm of the Indian coaching staff from June 2016 to June 2017, described India's batting performance as an "abject surrender" in Nottingham.

Speaking on JioStar, Kumble expressed disappointment at the manner in which the T20 World Cup champions crumbled while chasing 202 and were shot out for just 76. He said a team of India's stature should have shown greater resilience under pressure.

"It was an abject surrender by the Indian team. You don't expect a world champion side to cave in like that," Kumble said on JioStar. The former India skipper credited England's pace attack, led by Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, for executing their plans to perfection. Moreover, he believed India's batters failed to adapt to the challenging conditions and instead continued to attack recklessly despite the mounting pressure.

"They bowled short, they bowled quick, and they kept the pressure on. The Indian batters needed to show more patience and application, but everyone just tried to attack instead of absorbing the pressure. Someone had to take responsibility and bat deep, but instead they went the aggressive route and paid the price," Kumble added on the show.

Kumble criticised management’s strategy

The former India spin icon also questioned India's frequent changes to the bowling attack, saying the management needs to show greater faith in its core group of bowlers rather than making constant alterations after every defeat.

"The Indian team has made too many changes to their lineup, and that needs to stop. As a new captain, you need to stick with your five bowlers. Batters will score runs, but bowlers win you matches," he said on JioStar.

He further criticised India's decision to send Harshit Rana ahead of Shivam Dube during the chase, calling it a tactical error. "In T20 cricket, you put your best batters upfront. You can't expect a number eight guy to win you a game by sending him ahead of a proven batter. That's not how things work in modern-day cricket," Kumble remarked.

Kumble questions Kuldeep Yadav’s absence

The legendary spinner also questioned Kuldeep Yadav’s omission from both the England and Zimbabwe T20Is after one underwhelming IPL season. "Kuldeep Yadav is a champion bowler. When you pick players, you need to keep backing them. Ups and downs are part and parcel of the game, but that doesn't mean failures should result in getting dropped from the squad," he said on JioStar.

Quick stats of Eng vs. Ind T20I

England's commanding 125-run victory at Trent Bridge put India’s new-age T20I team under more scrutiny after the visitors were bundled for just 76 runs in reply to the hosts’ 201/6. This marked India's second-lowest total in T20Is, behind only 74 against Australia in Melbourne in 2008, highlighting one of their bleakest batting performances ever.

The loss also marked a new low in India's winless streak as they have failed to win a T20I in their previous five matches, comprising four defeats and one no result on their UK tour. The sequence surpassed previous four-match winless runs in 2009 and 2021, underlining a worrying slump as England secured a 2-0 series lead.

(This article is written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV)

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