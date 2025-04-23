Anil Kumble analyses Rishabh Pant’s situation after batting at number 7 vs Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant batted at number seven against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League. His decision has been analysed by former cricketer Anil Kumble, who believes that the team management might have played a role in his decision.

Lucknow:

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. Batting first, LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh managed to give a good start, but things quickly changed after they departed for 52 and 34 runs respectively. Interestingly, Abdul Samad was sent to bat at number four and after he departed, LSG dialled the panic button and introduced impact player Ayush Badoni.

It was an interesting call given that captain Rishabh Pant was yet to come out to bat. He eventually did at number seven but failed to open his tally. Meanwhile, the hosts couldn’t capitalise on the start as they posted 159 runs on the board. In the second innings, DC batters Abishek Porel and KL Rahul scored a half-century each and won the match with 13 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, after the game, former cricketer Anil Kumble analysed Pant’s situation in the LSG camp. He noted that the keeper-batter was frustrated and wanted to come out to bat, but believes that the team management might have played a role in his late arrival at the crease.

“It's alright if you want to come in under less pressure, but this was way too late. The kind of frustration Rishabh is showing is evident that he was wronged. He probably wanted to bat higher. Was it his decision? Or was it coach Justin Langer's? Or maybe mentor Zaheer Khan's? Whose decision was it? Because he looked very frustrated,” Kumble said during the post-match discussion on Star Sports.

Kumble further emphasised that Pant will have to take things positively and channel his frustration into better performances.

“You have to make peace in these situations. He is the captain. He has to take it in a positive way. Whatever frustration or anger he has, he should translate that into a positive performance," he added.