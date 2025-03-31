Aniket Verma creates history, registers all-time IPL record with meteoric rise in 2025 season Aniket Verma has hogged the limelight with his early steps in the Indian Premier League. Aniket was roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the 2025 mega auction. He has now registered an all-time IPL record.

Aniket Verma has created history in the Indian Premier League 2025 with his meteoric rise for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Aniket has hogged the limelight after his impressive knocks for SRH. He slammed 74 from 41 balls in SRH's clash against Delhi Capitals when his team's batting struggled yet again.

The 23-year-old Aniket possesses a strong six-hitting capability, which is why SRH roped him in for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The Madhya Pradesh batter has been repaying the faith of the team's think tank with his big hits.

Aniket has achieved a significant record in the Indian cash-rich league. He has become the fastest uncapped player to hit his first 12 sixes in the IPL. The right-handed batter took only 56 balls to slam a dozen sixes, clearly ahead of the next-best Ashutosh Sharma, who hit a dozen maximums in 71 deliveries.

Fewest balls taken to hit 12 sixes in IPL:

1 - Aniket Verma: 56 balls

2 - Ashutosh Sharma: 71 balls

3 - Jofra Archer: 81 balls

4 - Ramandeep Singh: 94 balls

5 - Krishnappa Gowtham: 104 balls

Aniket is also a spin-basher, having hit 11 of his 12 sixes against them in IPL 2025. Before his 74-run knock against DC, Aniket hit a blistering 13-ball 36 against Lucknow Super Giants when his team didn't had a great outing with the bat. He made his debut against the Rajasthan Royals in SRH's season opener and hit a three-ball seven with one six.

Aniket is a hard-hitting batter who has impressed many with his six-hitting skills in his early days of cricket. His impressive performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024 earned him a trial with SRH, during which he impressed the think tank.

The youngster has played only one match in T20 cricket for MP before his IPL debut against the Rajasthan Royals in SRH's opening game in 2025.