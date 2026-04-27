Angkrish Raghuvanshi found in breach of IPL Code of Conduct, handed 1 demerit point after outburst against LSG

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants took on each other in one of the most thrilling matches of the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides locked horns in game 38 of the tournament at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

The clash went into the super over as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a crucial victory. However, amidst the chaos, it was 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi who captured the limelight. It is worth noting that Raghuvanshi was dismissed for obstructing the field during the first innings.

After his dismissal, he got into a heated debate with the umpire and even threw his helmet into the dugout. For his actions, the youngster has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct.

He has also accumulated one demerit point for the breach. Notably, Raghuvanshi became only the fourth player in IPL history to be dismissed for field obstruction. It is worth noting that the clash between LSG and KKR went into the super over, where Lucknow gave a target of just two runs, which KKR chased down easily.

The IPL released a statement over Raghuvanshi’s penalty

Penalising the youngster, the IPL issued a statement, handing the match fee fine to the 21-year-old and handing him a demerit point in the process as well.

“Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match’,” the league said in a statement.

“Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout in a similar manner. Raghuvanshi admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction,” the statement added.

Also Read: