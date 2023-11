Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh.

Angelo Mathews took sweet revenge on Shakib Al Hasan after the latter's appeal resulted in the former being adjudged timed out in the 38th match of the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6.

Mathews denied Shakib the opportunity to score his 10th ODI ton and third in the ODI World Cup history as he got rid of the southpaw in the 32nd delivery of Bangladesh's run chase.

Watch the video of Angelo Mathews' celebration:

