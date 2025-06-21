Angelo Mathews picks top Test cricket memories as he bids adieu to the format that he 'loved playing' Angelo Mathews bid adieu to a 16-year-old Test career as he walked away from the format that he 'loved playing.' Mathews opened up on his favourite memories from the Test format after playing his last Test match of his career against Bangladesh in Galle.

Angelo Mathews walked away from the format he 'loved playing' as he retired from Test cricket following Sri Lanka's stalemate against Bangladesh in the first Test in Galle. The two teams produced a gripping five-day Test match at the Galle International Stadium, and with time running out, the teams settled for a draw.

Mathews, who played his part in helping Sri Lanka avoid a far-looking loss in the second innings, spoke on the memories of his 16-year-long Test career. Speaking to the broadcasters, Mathews named the win over England and whitewashing Australia in Sri Lanka were his favourite memories from the format.

"The win against England in England and whitewashing the Australians in Sri Lanka 3-0, that was a huge highlight and honour achieved by the entire team. I am thankful to all the players who have supported me throughout, the coaches and to all the fans for being there with me. The love that I have received, thank you so much," Mathews said in the post-match presentation.

Mathews reflects on love he received

Meanwhile, the former Sri Lankan captain Mathews reflected on the love he received after announcing his retirement. "Since I announced my retirement, I can't believe the love that I have received so far. I am certainly overwhelmed. Ever so grateful to all those who supported me right throughout. It wasn't an easy journey, there were a lots of ups and downs, happiness and sadness. But through it all I was able to do it because of the support that I have received," he said.

The all-rounder was asked about his emotions, to which he said, "Well, obviously (Emotional). Retiring from the best format, the format that I loved playing. It's time for the younger players to take the baton and drive Sri Lanka through. We certainly have the young talent in the dressing room. I should congratulate Bangladesh; they've had a wonderful Test match. Mushi and Shanto batted brilliantly; they pushed us to the walls. Pathum Nissanka batted really well, he's certainly a talent to look out for in the future," he added.