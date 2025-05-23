Angelo Mathews, former Sri Lanka captain, announces retirement from Test cricket Angelo Mathews confirmed that he will play his final Test against Bangladesh in Galle, which will be the first of the two-match series at home for Sri Lanka, marking the start of the new cycle. Mathews has represented Sri Lanka in 118 red-ball matches, while captaining them in 34 of them.

New Delhi:

Sri Lankan all-rounder and former captain Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh next month in Galle will be Mathews' final appearance for Sri Lanka in whites. In an emotional statement, Mathews said that it is the right time for the next generation to take over while confirming that he will remain available for the national side in white-ball cricket.

"With a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket!," Mathews said in a statement he shared on X (formerly Twitter). "The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride.

"Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey. I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today," Mathews added while thanking innumerable fans for supporting him and standing by his side and the team throughout his career.

"I believe this test team is a talented side with many future and present greats playing the game. Now seems like the best time to make way for a younger player to take the mantle to shine for our nation."

Mathews, who represented Sri Lanka in 118 Tests, scored 8,167 runs, averaging 44.62, including 16 centuries and 45 fifties. In what will be his final Test against Bangladesh starting June 17, Mathews has an opportunity to leave Virat Kohli behind on the 'batters with most Test runs at home' leaderboard, being just 13 runs behind. Kohli too announced his retirement from Tests earlier this month.

"The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country. Whilst I bid adieu to the test format, as discussed with selectors I will remain available for selection for the white ball format, if and when my country needs me." Mathews further added.

Mathews also picked 33 wickets with the ball while having led the side in 34 matches. Under Mathews, Sri Lanka won 13 Tests out of 34, which is the second most by a captain for the country in Tests after Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene (both 18 wins).

Sri Lanka had a poor end to the WTC 2023-25 cycle with series defeats to Australia and South Africa and would be keen to begin the new cycle on a high and give Mathews a winning farewell. This the second high-profile red-ball retirement for Sri Lanka in 2025 after Dimuth Karunaratne, who played his 100th and final Test against Australia in February.