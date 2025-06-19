Angelo Mathews breaks Virat Kohli, Geoff Boycott's records during his farewell Test Sri Lanka's third-highest run-getter in Tests, Angelo Mathews, in his penultimate innings of his red-ball career, scored 39 runs on Day 3 of the opening game against Bangladesh at Galle. Sri Lanka ended up reducing the deficit to 127, with two days left in the first Test.

Galle:

Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews didn't get a big score in possibly his penultimate Test innings, but managed to leapfrog the likes of Virat Kohli and Geoffrey Boycott on the list of players with most runs at home in the longest format. Coming in at No.4 with a fantastic platform laid by Pathum Nissanka at the top, Mathews didn't look in any discomfort as the ball wasn't doing much off the surface. However, one delivery from Mominul Haque, the left-arm spinner, spun enough to take Mathews' outside edge safely into Litton Das' gloves.

Mathews scored 39 runs, including three fours and a six, but he managed to take his tally of Test runs at home to 4,362, six more than that of Boycott (4,356) and 26 more than that of Kohli (4,336).

Sri Lanka, especially Nissanka, who missed his maiden double hundred by just 13 runs, were positive in their approach with the bat, with Bangladesh taking a little more than two days to score 495 runs. Still, 127 runs of deficit remain, but if Sri Lanka can overhaul them quickly and maybe get a lead of 40-50, they will target to bowl Bangladesh out by lunch on Day 5 and hope to bat again.

The chances of each of those things happening look slim, and hence, Mathews walked off the ground by raising his bat towards the crowd, soaking in their appreciation. Mathews would want to bat again, but increasingly, the match is inching towards a draw, especially with the pitch showing no signs of deterioration.

Bangladesh are still ahead by 127 runs but Sri Lanka have batted outstandingly well. Both Kamindu Mendis and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva will be keen to reduce the trail to a minimum in the session before lunch to attempt to get a result.

The first Test at Galle marked the commencement of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India and England will begin their campaigns next in a five-match series while Australia and West Indies will be the next.