Andy Roberts makes scathing remark against ICC, accuses of favouring BCCI Former West Indies cricketer Andy Roberts took centre stage and accused the ICC of always favouring the BCCI, and never saying no to the board.

Former West Indies cricketer Andy Roberts recently came forward and launched a scathing attack against the ICC (International Cricket Council). Roberts' comments came in the context of the ICC always taking decisions that are in favour of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Many have come forward to opine that due to the Indian team’s ability to draw viewership and revenue, the board has gotten several privileges that are not available to the rest of the cricketing boards.

It is interesting to note that the ICC had accepted to hold the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, which were the original. As a part of the hybrid model, India played their matches of the tournament in Dubai and went on to clinch the title as well.

It is worth noting that India played all of their matches of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the same venue in Dubai. The side played their group stage, semi-final, and the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which raised several questions. Roberts took centre stage and expressed his fear over the amount of power that the BCCI holds over the ICC and how the latter is unable to refuse their request at any time.

“To me, the ICC stands for the Indian Cricket Board. India dictates everything. If tomorrow, India says, ‘listen there should be no no-balls and wides,’ take my word, the ICC will find a way to satisfy India," Andy Roberts told Mid-Day.

Furthermore, Roberts urged the ICC to put their foot down at times and refuse the BCCI’s request at times as well. “Something’s got to give… India can’t get everything. The ICC must say no to India at times. India even had an advantage at last year’s T20 World Cup, where they knew in advance where their semi-final would be played. At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament?" he added.