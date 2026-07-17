Andy Flower says no to England Test coach role, says happy with his role in RCB, London Spirit

London:

Andy Flower will not return as England's Test head coach. The former England coach has withdrawn from contention for the vacant position despite holding discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board after Brendon McCullum decided to step down from the position.

Flower confirmed his decision during London Spirit's media day. The veteran confirmed that he will continue with his current coaching commitments at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and London in the Hundred instead of pursuing the national team role.

“The bottom line for me is that I'm very happy in the work that I'm doing at the moment... I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing. I have [ruled myself out], yes,” Flower said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

England are searching for a new Test head coach for over a week. Flower had emerged as one of the prominent names linked with the vacancy because of his previous success with the national side and his achievements in franchise cricket.

Flower’s England connection

Notably, the Zimbabwean guided England between 2009 and 2014. During his tenure, the team won Ashes series both at home and away. England also secured a memorable Test series victory in India. More recently, Flower has enjoyed success in franchise cricket after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles.

Flower, during the program, also acknowledged speaking to senior ECB officials during the recruitment process and described his previous spell with England as one of the highlights of his coaching career.

“Yes, obviously that is a topic that's being talked about at the moment. Yes, I have spoken with the ECB. We're all aware of the vacancy for the head coach job of the England national team, and I have spoken with Rob [Key] and the ECB on that topic,” Flower said.

“The bottom line for me is that I'm very happy in the work that I'm doing at the moment. I work for a couple of really good organisations. I've got really good teams around me and good people around me and I'm really comfortable with what I'm doing at the moment. I've worked with England before and I had an amazing time when I had the privilege to be England head coach and represent England as one of their leaders a number of years ago, and I remember those years really fondly, and it would be a privilege for me or anyone else to be the Test coach,” he added.

Also Read: