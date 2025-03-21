Andy Flower backs IPL’s ball change rule for dew in IPL 2025 RCB head coach Andy Flower baked the idea of a second new ball in the 11th over of the second innings. Due to dew, the ball gets wet rather quickly and to counter that, BCCI decided to introduce the new rule in IPL 2025. However, the umpires will ultimately decide if a new ball can be taken.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower welcomed BCCI’s decision to allow the bowling team to change the wet ball in the second half of the second innings of a dew-affected match. In the last few years, the dynamics of T20 cricket have changed completely and the batters have been extremely dominating, which resulted in the 200-run mark being breached more often than not.

To help the bowlers, BCCI and all 10 captains of the upcoming IPL decided to allow the introduction of a second new ball in the 11th over of the second innings. Flower was highly impressed with the decision and highlighted the importance of a fair balance between bat and ball. Calling it a good rule change, he expects more even contests in the forthcoming season.

“I like the rule change. I've always wondered why there was this reticence on the umpires' part to change the ball, to make it an even and fair contest, and that's what we're looking for. You know, the people that make the rules under which we play the game of cricket, and ground staff preparing pitches, we're always looking for a fair balance between bat and ball, and in conditions where dew does affect game significantly, think that's a really good rule change, and about time,” Flower said.

Apart from the ball change rule, the IPL organising committee also decided to allow the players to apply saliva on the ball, which was banned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking about that, Flower stated that it won’t bring much of a difference.

RCB will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on the opening day of the new season. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens and there’s a probability of the rain playing spoilsport during the match.