Andrew McDonald reflects on Sam Konstas' form after subpar knock, backed him to do well going forward Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald took centre stage and talked about youngster Sam Konstas' struggle with form in the longest format after his subpar showing in the first Test against the West Indies.

New Delhi:

With Australia having registered a win in the first Test of the ongoing series against the West Indies, there were many topics to discuss for the side in the clash, with one of the most discussed points being the performance of youngster Sam Konstas.

The clash against the West Indies was Konstas’ third Test match, and the batter failed to put in a good showing, scoring three and five runs across the two innings. With many questions being raised on his performances, Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald took centre stage and backed Konstas to improve.

“He knows his deficiencies. But, from a batting perspective, I encourage all players to learn to play with their deficiencies. I don’t think there’s such a thing as a perfect technique. If that’s what you’re looking for, then I think you’re looking in the wrong place,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s learning from previous events and trying to implement a way through that. It felt like he was stuck at times, and he was over-aggressive and then (he) underplayed. It’s really that balance and tempo ... that’s a step up to Test cricket. He’s got a really good partner down the other end (Usman Khawaja). That, over time, I think, will play out. That’s all we ask for - a bit of patience and time with a young player coming into Test cricket,” he added.

Mark Taylor backed Konstas to make a comeback as well

Furthermore, former Australia cricketer Mark Taylor also came forward and backed Sam Konstas to make a comeback. It is worth noting that in the three Tests that Konstas has played, he has scored 121 runs to his name and maintains an average of 20.16 runs.

“They've got Sam Konstas who's coming in as the new opener. He's only 19 and as has been widely reported, he's not quite the finished product at the moment. But he's our best young gun. He's got to be given an opportunity here to nail that spot down,” Taylor was quoted as saying by nine.com.au.

Also Read: