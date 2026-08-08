Andrew McDonald reflects on IPL's scheduling ahead of Australia's relentless run of matches

New Delhi:

The Australian cricket team is all set for a hectic schedule; the side is all set to play 20 Test matches and 12 white-ball matches in the next 12 months. The side begins their run of matches with a two-game Test series against Bangladesh in Mackay and Darwin.

The side’s 12-month period will involve six ODIs against Zimbabwe and South Africa, three Tests against Sri Lanka, and eight white-ball games at home against England, four home Tests against New Zealand, and a five-Test tour of India. Furthermore, the side will also be playing a 150th anniversary one-off Test against England, which will be followed by the Ashes series.

Furthermore, amid their hectic 12-month schedule, many Australia stars will be featuring in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well. Speaking on the same, the side’s head coach Andrew McDonald took centre stage and talked about the upcoming run of games for Australia.

"I know people will start talking about the IPL and filling that time and what does that look like. I've said this before, the IPL is part of our management plan for a lot of our players, and to expose our best players in what I believe is the best competition in terms of T20 cricket has its performance benefits as well. You've just got to balance that out,” McDonald told Cricinfo.

McDonald opened up on letting the pacers rest

Furthermore, McDonald pointed out how there are conversations around players picking between their countries or their franchises and how the board is looking to do everything in their power to let their players rest between their upcoming hectic schedules.

"I know that people say, country versus franchise and all that, but the important part of this period is that we're allowing our fast bowlers to reset their body, get everything in order to give themselves the best opportunity across the 20 or 21 games that everyone talks about," McDonald said.

Speaking of the side’s schedule, Australia is all set to take on Bangladesh in the first Test of the series. The two sides will meet at the Marrara Stadium, Darwin, from August 13th, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare.

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