Andrew McDonald in talks with Cricket Australia over potential extension as men's head coach

In a major development, CA (Cricket Australia) are in talks with Andrew McDonald over a potential contract extension as the head coach of the men’s senior team, which would extend his deal beyond the end of his current contract with the board.

It is worth noting that Andrew McDonald’s current contract runs until the end of the 2027 World Cup, where Australia will be defending their title in late 2027. Notably, Andrew McDonald has been at the helm for Australia since early April 2022, whereas chief of selectors George Bailey has been with the board since August 2021.

With McDonald and Bailey at the helm, the Australian team has enjoyed a plethora of success. They won the ODI World Cup 2023 and the World Test Championship in 2021. However, the side’s No. 1 Test ranking is on the line, as they are in the middle of a Test series against South Africa.

Todd Greenberg opened up on the contract negotiations

With the ongoing contract negotiations with Andrew McDonald, CA chief executive Todd Greenberg took centre stage and confirmed that the negotiations are ongoing with McDonald and revealed that the board holds the coach in very high regard.

"Yes, we are talking to Andrew about his contractual status and what that means going forward. He's held in incredibly high regard by the Cricket Australia board and by all of us. I think he's done an outstanding job, and I think his results tell you that,” Greenberg was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"But in saying that, there's also an eye of what's coming next, and there's, no doubt, that there'll be a transition of this team, and we want to make sure that we can have oversight of that so that we protect and thrive into the next phase, whoever that might be. We are in deep conversations about how this team will look and operate over the next six, 12, 18, 24 months. You know, we're in a generation of some of the best players that have ever played, so we're in a very fortunate position. But we have an eye on what that looks like after they finish their playing days,” he added.

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