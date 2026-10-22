Andrew McDonald disappointed with Australia's batting performance, says 'can't defend that'

New Delhi:

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has acknowledged his side’s batting failures after a dramatic collapse against South Africa in the second Test in Gqeberha. The visitors defeated the Proteas by 214 runs in the first match of the series and were expected to keep up with the momentum, but Marco Jansen was too hot to handle, claiming a five-wicket haul as Australia were bundled for just 99 runs in the first innings.

It forced them to play a follow-on, which was their first in World Test Championship history and only the third time since 1988. In the third innings, the Pat Cummins-led side failed to improve as they ended the day with 156/4. Opener Travis Head proved his mettle in the middle, scoring unbeaten 87, while despite losing four wickets, Australia didn’t send Steve Smith out to bat. They still need another 170 runs to make South Africa bat again.

After Day 4, McDonald admitted that the batting display had fallen short of expectations, while also recognising the quality of South Africa’s bowling attack.

“The speed at which that happened and the momentum that South Africa were able to gain through that, we didn't envisage coming here and looking at a follow-on, that's for sure,” McDonald said in the press conference.

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The match has swung sharply in South Africa’s favour after they resumed from 97 for 5 at the end of the second day and went on to score 425. Marco Jansen claimed 5 for 33, while Kagiso Rabada impressed on his return and Simon Harmer contributed to South Africa’s efforts despite Anrich Nortje’s injury.

Reflecting upon that, McDonald said Australia had made errors with the bat but maintained that the team’s broader record should not be dismissed following one poor performance.

“But there was some batter error there and I think we are better than that but, as it sits right now, I can't defend that. It's only a week ago that we were a really, really good team. We're sitting here right now and we're starting to defend a team that's performed exceptionally well. You'll be looking for a grab-and-talk about the negatives and what should happen and what should move. This team's been a really consistent team over a long period of time so I'm not going to sit here and hang anyone out to dry,” the head coach added.

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