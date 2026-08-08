Andrew Flintoff resigns from England Lions, set for next chapter in Australia

New Delhi:

Andrew Flintoff has left his position as England Lions head coach after almost two years in charge. The former England all-rounder is now preparing to take up his new role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League later this year. Notably, Flintoff became Lions head coach in September 2024 and has now decided to end his tenure after working with England’s emerging players and coaches.

“Unfortunately, I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions. Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop,” Flintoff said.

"I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day. In particular, Ed Barney, who I've loved working with, and Rob Key for trusting me with one of the most important roles in English cricket. I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me,” he added.

Flintoff’s departure comes two months after Sydney Thunder announced him as their head coach for the upcoming Big Bash League season. The appointment will be his first full-time coaching position in Australian domestic cricket.

Ed Barney thanks Flintoff for his service

ECB Men's Performance Director Ed Barney praised Flintoff’s contribution to the Lions programme and said his work had helped create an environment focused on developing young players.

“Fred has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players. By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times, he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players,” Barney said.

“Coaches have also flourished alongside him, whether early in their coaching journey or with decades of experience, and he has consistently maximised the expertise around the group. We wish him the best in the next stage of his coaching career and look forward to a time he returns to the English game,” he added.

Flintoff’s tenure will now be followed by Mike Yardy, who has been confirmed as the Lions coach for their upcoming four-day fixture. Yardy will oversee the Lions when they face a Professional County Club Select XI and Pakistan Men in Beckenham. The match is scheduled to begin on August 12.

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