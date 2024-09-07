Andrew Flintoff named England Lions head coach, to take new role from October

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andrew Flintoff.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been named as the head coach of the England Lions' team. Flintoff will take over the role in the coming October and will lead the team to South Africa and then Australia as part of the build-up ahead of the Ashes.

Flintoff will combine this role with his duty as the head coach of the Northern Superchargers team in the Men's Hundred. As part of his role with the England Lions, the former all-rounder will be responsible for player development reviews, team selection and appraisals of the players.

Flintoff is currently working in the support staff in the third Test match against Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval. He also presented the debut cap to Josh Hull for the final match of the series. He has returned to cricket in 2023 and has also served as the assistant coach for the England team during the T20 World Cup 2024 and during their Caribbean tour.

On being named the head coach, Flintoff said, "I'm incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions. It's a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men's game. The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I'm honoured to be part of that journey".

"The future of the game in England is in excellent health. There is a wealth of talent emerging, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. Whether these players are pushing for England selection or finding their feet in Lions cricket, I have no doubt that the Lions programme will offer a real point of difference in their development.

"It's an exciting time for English cricket, and I'm passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We've got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special," he added.

Ed Barney, the ECB performance director was thrilled to welcome Flintoff onboard. "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Flintoff into this key role. Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game. His vision aligns very closely with the playing style and identity that has been fostered with England Men under Brendon McCullum and this appointment contributes to a truly exciting outlook for the future of English cricket," he said.

"The England Lions programme is a cornerstone of our cricketing structure, playing a critical role in nurturing the next generation of talent. With Andrew's guidance, the highest potential players will continue to develop, thrive and take their game to new levels. I'm confident his influence will resonate across English cricket, helping drive the game forward," the ECB performance director further said.