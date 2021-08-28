Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CPL Andre Russell slams incredible 14-ball 50 in Caribbean Premier League | Watch

Andre Russell stormed into the Caribbean Premier League record books in style, slamming the fastest half-century in the tournament during the match between Jamaica Tallawahs and St. Lucia Kings.

Russell scored an unbeaten 50 in merely 14 balls, slamming three fours and six sixes to help Jamaica secure a mammoth 120-run victory against the Kings on Friday.

The Windies batsman smashed 32 runs off Wahab Riaz's 19th over of the innings, slamming the Pakistan bowler for four sixes and a four. The over also included two no-balls.

Russell's incredible innings helped Jamaica Tallawahs reach a huge total of 255/5 in 20 overs. In reply, St Lucia Kings were bowled out on merely 135.

Jean-Paul Duminy had held the record for the fastest half-century before Russell. The South African had reached the 50-figure mark in 15 deliveries in 2019.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's newest acquisition Tim David led the fight for the Kings with a 28-ball 56 but continued to run out of partners at the other end.