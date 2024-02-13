Andre Russell-Sherfane Rutherford break world record, guide WI to their highest T20I total against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford lifted West Indies from 79/5 to 220/6 with a record-breaking partnership against Australia

West Indies' army of hard-hitters decided to give Australia a taste of their own medicine in the T20 series finale in Perth as the Men in Maroon notched up their highest score against the 2021 T20 champions in the format on Tuesday, February 13. West Indies were in danger of getting skittled out cheaply after Australia had them on the mat with 79/5 before Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford in a terrific exhibition of fearless hitting and positive intent not only took their team out of danger but ended up breaking records and setting up a huge score of 220 runs for Australia to chase and win the series 3-0.

The duo was severe on the leg-spinner Adam Zampa who had a forgettable outing having leaked 65 runs in his four overs. Despite their side being half down, Russell and Rutherford kept belting Australian bowlers out of the ground with serious brute power and strength. Both Russell and Rutherford registered their career-best scores in T20Is for West Indies and before the innings ended broke a world record for the highest 6th wicket partnership in the format.

Russell and Rutherford combined for a 139-run partnership off just 66 balls, breaking Tony Ura and Norman Vanua's record for Papua New Guinea, who had stitched a 115-run partnership for the 6th wicket. 139 is also the third highest partnership for West Indies for any wicket.

Highest team total for West Indies against Australia in T20Is

220/6 - Perth, 2024

207/9 - Adelaide, 2024

205/4 - Colombo (RPS), 2012

Highest partnership for 6th wicket in T20Is

139 - Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford (WI vs AUS), Perth 2024

115 - Tony Ura, Norman Vanua (PNG vs SGP), Singapore 2022

101* - Cameron White, Michael Hussey (AUS vs SL), Barbados 2010

Highest partnership for West Indies in T20Is

152 - Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2015)

145 - Chris Gayle, Devon Smith vs South Africa (Johannesburg, 2007)

139 - Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford vs Australia (Perth, 2024)

Australia began well in a huge run-chase of 221 runs with David Warner leading from the front. However, the task is still a huge one ahead for the hosts.