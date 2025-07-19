Andre Russell names best moment of career ahead of international retirement West Indies international Andre Russell will retire from international cricket after the first two T20Is against Australia. Ahead of that, he named the best moment of his career, which came against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup semis.

Kingston:

In the lead-up to his international cricket retirement, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has singled out his match-winning performance in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against India as the defining moment of his 141-match career for the Windies.

In the match, Russell walked in at No. 5 during the high-pressure chase of 193 runs in Mumbai, with West Indies needing 77 off 41 balls. He delivered an explosive 43* from just 20 balls, including a match-winning six over midwicket off Virat Kohli, securing West Indies’ victory with two balls to spare. The win sent the Windies into the final, where they would go on to beat England and lift the T20 World Cup for the second time in four years.

"Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters," Russell said in a Cricket West Indies (CWI) interview.

“Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket, so the confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did,” he added.

Russell talks about his World Cups

Reflecting on his two World Cup triumphs, Russell described the emotional highs of winning titles for West Indies.

“Obviously, two World Cups, it's just a different emotion. You sleep, you wake up [on the morning after the final], and you realise you've only been sleeping for two hours, but you feel well-rested because you just want to see what's going on on the internet, you want to see all of those memories and all of those good comments,” he mentioned.

Russell will bow out of international cricket after the first two T20I series against Australia, to be played at his home ground, Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 20 and 22.