IPL 2020: KKR’s Andre Russell sounds warning alarm ahead of Mumbai Indians clash

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Andre Russell.

When it comes to two-time Indian Premier League champions, the centre of attraction is certainly the hard-hitting Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell. While last year the Russellmania was at its peak with the 32-year-old amassing 510 runs for his side, who missed out on a play-off spot by the virtue of lower run rate to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also has been in fine form this season as Russell finished the recent Caribbean Premier League 2020 season with three fifties to his name in nine games for Jamaica Tallawahs, scoring at a brisk strike rate of 141.40.

The figure, however, is lower than his last year’s IPL strike rate of 204.81 but it seems the burly Jamaican seemed in his element during a practice session in Abu Dhabi.

As per a video shared by KKR on its official Twitter handle, Russell was seen thwacking the ball with his usual brute force. At the end of the 13-second video, he slammed the ball down the ground, appearing to break a camera glass in the process.

“Oh gosh! That’s SMASHED - wait for the last shot.. #MuscleRussell warming up to his devastating best!,” read KKR’s caption.

KKR will take on Mumbai Indians, who lost their first game against Chennai Super Kings on September 19, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage