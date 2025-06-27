Andre Russell becomes third player in the world to achieve major T20 record during MLC 2025 Andre Russell finally showed his muscle as he put up a strong cameo of 30 from 13 balls in the Los Angeles clash against Washington Freedom. During the outing, Russell registered a major milestone in T20 cricket.

New Delhi:

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell has achieved a major milestone in T20 cricket during the Major League Cricket 2025. Playing for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in their clash against Washington Freedom in Dallas on Thursday (Friday as per IST), Russell has achieved a major T20 milestone.

The big-hitting Russell finally showed his muscle after a few poor outings as he slammed 30 runs off 13 balls in the first innings. The West Indian's knock powered the Knight Riders to a strong first innings total of 213/4 after Andre Fletcher's hundred.

Meanwhile, Russell has achieved a huge record in T20 cricket. Russell has become only the third player in the world to slam 750 sixes in T20s. Coming into the game, he needed only two sixes to reach the mark, and he got there during his 30-run knock, which was laced with three maximums.

He has become just the third player in the world to get to 750 maximums in the format, joining the likes of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Most sixes in T20 cricket:

1 - Chris Gayle: 1056 sixes

2 - Kieron Pollard: 916 sixes

3 - Andre Russell: 751 sixes

4 - Nicholas Pooran: 641 sixes

5 - Alex Hales: 563 sixes

Freedom pull off the chase

Meanwhile, Freedom pulled off yet another 200-plus run-chase as they hunted down the target with five wickets in hand. Days after chasing down 221, the highest target in MLC history, the Glenn Maxwell-led Freedom hunted down 214 on a last-ball thriller after Glenn Phillips was put down by Jason Holder at mid-on when the scores were tied.

Phillips' unbeaten 33 from 23 balls and Obus Pienaar's 16-ball 23, took them home and closer to the knockout stages. Freedom now have five wins in six matches, while LAKR have now lost five of their six clashes.

Los Angeles Knight Riders' Playing XI:

Unmukt Chand (wk), Andre Fletcher, Saif Badar, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Matthew Tromp, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Tanveer Sangha

Washington Freedom's Playing XI:

Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Adair