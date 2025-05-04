Andre Russell becomes first overseas player to achieve major milestone with blitzkrieg against RR Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell achieved a major milestone with a brilliant knock against Rajasthan Royals in game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both sides faced off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ star man Andre Russell caught all the headlines with an exceptional knock against Rajasthan Royals. Both sides locked horns in game 53 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 4.

The clash began with Kolkata Knight Riders coming in to bat first, and it was Russell who stole the limelight for his side in the first innings. Despite getting off to a slow start to the innings, Russell ended up being a standout performer for the hosts, scoring 57* runs in 25 deliveries.

In his knock, Russell went on to achieve a major milestone as well. The star all-rounder became the first overseas player to score 1000 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Before the game, Russell needed just 11 runs to achieve the milestone, and his brilliance ensured that he got the record.

Overall, he became the third batter to do so after Gautam Gambhir (1,407 runs) and Robin Uthappa (1,159 runs). Speaking of the game between KKR and RR, the clash began with Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 11 and 35 runs, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane added 30 runs on the board as well, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 44 runs in 31 deliveries.

Furthermore, with Russell scoring 57* runs, Kolkata managed to post a total of 206 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer, Yudhvir Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and Riyan Parag were the wicket takers with one wicket each to their names.

Russell’s knock was much needed for Kolkata Knight Riders, as Royals did a pretty good job in containing the side in the early stages of the first innings. However, the veteran Windies all-rounder came into his own and helped the defending champions cross 200 runs in the first innings.