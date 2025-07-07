Andre Fletcher slams his 5th T20 century, second in MLC 2025; leaves AB de Villiers, Smith, Raina behind West Indies opening wicketkeeper-batter Andre Fletcher smashed his fifth T20 century and helped the LA Knight Riders finish their disappointing campaign on a high. Fletcher, like his side, didn't have a consistent run in MLC 2025 but spoiled the party for San Francisco Unicorns.

Lauderhill, Florida:

Andre Fletcher smashed his fifth T20 century and second in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) as the LA Knight Riders finished off a disappointing campaign on a high. Fletcher, who had struck a brilliant 104 against Washington Freedom a few days ago, came to the party yet again in his side's final league stage clash against the San Francisco Unicorns, scoring a 58-ball 118 and helping his side get to a massive score of 243 runs and eventually winning the contest by 11 runs in a rain-hit clash.

Fletcher now has the equal number of T20 centuries as Ahmed Shehzad, Cameron Delport, Joe Denly, Kamran Akmal, Chris Lynn, Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Dwayne Smith, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan and Rassie van der Dussen. While the 'Spiceman' has left the likes of AB de Villiers, Finn Allen, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Johnson Charles, Josh Inglis, Joe Clarke, Steve Smith, Colin Ingram, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suresh Raina, Nicholas Pooran, Will Jacks, Khurram Manzoor, Hamilton Masakadza and Tamim Iqbal, who all have four centuries to their name in the format.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi threatened to pour cold water over Fletcher and Alex Hales' efforts at the top of the order for the Knight Riders with a belligerent 92 off just 40 balls, however, captain Jason Holder and Shadley van Schalkwyk kept their calm in the end to get LAKR home in a thrilling contest. At 7/3, losing their dynamic top three, the game seemed to be dead and buried before Krishnamurthi and Hassan Khan revived their side's chances, but only to a certain extent.

The loss for the Unicorns meant that they finished in third place and now will play an eliminator against MI New York, if they have to advance further into the tournament. Washington Freedom and Texas Super Kings will be up against each other for a place in the final, in the first qualifier.