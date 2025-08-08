Andhra Premier League 2025 live streaming details: When and where to watch tournament on TV, online? The Andhra Premier League 2025 kicks off on August 8 with seven teams gearing up for the 17-day-long league. Vizag Warriors enter the tournament as defending champions. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the Andhra Premier League 2025.

The fourth edition of the Andhra Premier League kicks off on August 8 with seven teams looking to give their all in the 17-day-long tournament. Vizag Warriors are the defending champions of the APL, having won the title in 2024 after beating Uttarandhra Lions by 87 runs.

The tournament will feature teams playing in 25 matches, with each side playing six league games. The APL begins on August 8, with the playoffs starting from August 21. The final will be played four days later on August 25. All the matches will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The seven teams that will play the tournament are: Royals of Rayalaseema, Tungabhadra Warriors, Vijayawada Sun Shiners, Kakinada Kings, Bhimavaram Bulls, Amaravati Royals, and Simhadri Vizag Lions.

The tournament opener will be played between Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals, with the game starting at 7:30 PM IST. All the other evening games will begin an hour early at 6:30 PM. The afternoon games will kick off at 1:30 PM.

Several stars will be in action, including Hanuma Vihari, Shaik Rasheed and KS Bharat. Star batter Nitish Kumar Reddy was set to lead Bhimavaram Bulls; however, he is likely to miss due to his knee injury he suffered during the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the tournament.

When will the Andhra Premier League 2025 take place?

The Andhra Premier League 2025 will begin on August 8, Friday.

Where will the Andhra Premier League 2025 take place?

All the matches of the Andhra Premier League 2025 will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

When will the Andhra Premier League 2025 start?

The first match of the Andhra Premier League 2025, between Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals, will start at 7:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Andhra Premier League 2025 on TV?

The live telecast of the Andhra Premier League 2025 will be available on Sony Sports 5 SD and HD, and on Sony Sports 4 Telugu.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the Andhra Premier League 2025 online?

Live streaming of the Andhra Premier League 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.