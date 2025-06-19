Anderson-Tendulkar trophy revealed, Pataudi medals to be given to winning captain BCCI and ECB reveal the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which will be played between England and India in Test cricket. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi trophy, while in India, it was named after Anthony de Mello.

Leeds (England):

The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has revealed the much-anticipated trophy ahead of the five-match Test series, starting June 20 at Edgbaston. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi trophy, while in India, it was named after Anthony de Mello.

After media reports circulated that the trophy was about to be named after James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, the Pataudi family reportedly reached out to the ECB and BCCI. They also contacted Tendulkar to request the management keep Pataudi’s name for his contribution to both Indian and English cricket.

India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket: Tendulkar

Reflecting on the trophy being named after him and Anderson, Tendulkar reflected on India and England playing a big role in shaping Test cricket. He called it an honour to be named a trophy after him and hoped that the world celebrates red-ball cricket even more in the coming times.

“India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations. And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more - allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden,” Tendulkar said.

To be recognised in this way is a real honour: Anderson

Anderson too called it an ‘honour’ for the trophy to be named after him and noted that the coming five-match Test series between England and India promises to be compelling and competitive.

“To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you’d expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest,” Anderson said.

Also Read: