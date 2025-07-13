Amol Muzumdar credits WPL being 'integral' in players' progress after historic series win in England India defeated England in the T20I series to register their maiden series win on English soil in the format. Following the series win, India's head coach, Amol Muzumdar, created the Women's Premier League to help in players' progress.

Following the Indian women's team's historic T20I series win in England, head coach Amul Muzumdar has credited the Women's Premier League for helping the players make progress in international cricket.

India defeated England in the five-match T20I series to register their first-ever shortest format series win on English soil. While the Women in Blue lost the fifth and final match on a last-ball thriller, they had done enough previously to win the series 3-2.

"WPL has been an integral part of the progress of the players. There's no doubt about it. But there are other tournaments as well in India which we really have a good look at it. There are so many domestic players playing," Muzumdar said in the post-match presentation after the fifth T20I.

"WPL is just a part of the initiative of the BCCI. So, I think it's been a happy hunting ground for us, the WPL. But at the same time, there are other tournaments which also take the importance," he added.

Left-arm spinner Shree Charani, the WPL find, was the Player of the series as she picked 10 wickets and played a crucial role in the win. Muzumdar highlighted that the team management had a look at her in the tri-series.

"I guess, you know, from WPL we identified her, and then I think her progress has been fantastic. She's been phenomenal in this series. We had a good look at her in the Sri Lanka series, where we played a tri-series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. So, I think she's been the find. We were searching for a left-arm spinner and she's fitted the bill perfectly," he added.

The coach pointed out that the bowling and the fielding were the key takeaways from India's series that complemented the already-strong batting unit. "I think the key takeaways were our bowling. There's no doubt about it.

We had a game plan before we set off from the Indian shores. We had a good camp, and we focused quite a bit on our bowling and fielding, which showed in this series. I think the biggest takeaways without a doubt have been our bowling and our fielding.

"Having said that, the batting has been our strength for a long time. A year-and-a-half that I've been in charge, I think we've played some fearless cricket as far as batting is concerned. The two departments which we wanted to take care of was bowling and fielding," he said.