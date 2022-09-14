Amit Mishra lambasts Shahid Afridi over comments on Virat Kohli; says some people retire only once

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement: Afridi on Kohli.

Virat Kohli's form for the past year or so has been nothing short of a national issue. But as expected of him, he came roaring back to his former self in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 and finally scored his 71st international 100.

Afridi in a recent interview with Samaa TV said that Kohli should retire at the peak of his abilities and shouldn't wait for a stage when he is dropped from the team.

"The way Kohli played, the start that he had to his career, he struggled, but then eventually made a name for himself. I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that case, the aim should be to go out on a high"

He further added that whenever Kohli decided to retire, he will do it in style.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it in style"

Afridi's comments invited the ire of fans on social media, but Amit Mishra took to Twitter and lambasted him by saying, "Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this,"

Virat Kohli was on a break before the Asia Cup 2022 and was battling poor form before that. Kohli scored 276 runs in 5 matches at an average of 92, including two half-centuries and a century.

In the last match against Afghanistan, Virat played an unbeaten innings of 122 runs off 61 balls. He scored his 71st international century after a wait of nearly 1020 days

