Aminul Haque holds out hope for India-Bangladesh series, highlights importance of sports diplomacy

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been long scheduled to tour Bangladesh, but due to several factors, the series has not conducted so far due to various factors. At the start of the year, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) had come forward and announced that they would be hosting India across three ODIs and three T20Is in August-September 2026.

The decision was announced after the tour, which was originally slated to be held in 2025, was postponed due to the political tensions between the two sides. India and Bangladesh have had a strained relationship in recent times; the same also saw Bangladesh opt out of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, citing security concerns.

However, the BCB put up media rights for the India-Bangladesh series on sale earlier this month, which is one of the biggest signs that the tour could finally be conducted. Speaking on the same, Bangladesh’s state minister for youth and sports, Aminul Haque, came forward and talked about the potential smooth conduct of the series.

“The current government is giving utmost importance to sports diplomacy. And since cricket is a place of prestige for us, since cricket has a very strong position in our world cricket…we have already spoken to the Indian Embassy, they have also spoken to us and they are all waiting for India to come to Bangladesh in September,” Aminul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“After arriving, I think that we will overcome the tension that was there (between the two countries) over a small incident in the past and hopefully our sports diplomacy, our communication, our movement, everything will continue with our neighbouring country,” he added.

BCB insisted on enhanced security measures

Furthermore, to ensure the smooth conduct of the series, the BCB also insisted that they would be enhancing security measures for the smooth conduct of the India series if it is required. It could be interesting to see where the development leads and whether or not the Men in Blue will be touring Bangladesh in the coming months. After months of controversy and developments, the conduct of the series looks more and more likely.

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