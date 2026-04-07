Aminul Bulbul removed as BCB president after T20 World Cup fiasco, Tamim Iqbal to serve as interim head

Dhaka:

A major administrative shake-up has unfolded in Bangladesh cricket, with the National Sports Council stepping in to restructure the leadership of BCB. The move comes shortly after discussions around resuming bilateral cricket ties with India, adding further intrigue to the timing of the decision.

As per a PTI report, Aminul Islam Bulbul has been sacked from his position as BCB president and an interim arrangement has been put in place to oversee operations until elections can be conducted. The newly formed 11-member ad-hoc committee will manage the board’s affairs, with former national captain Tamim Iqbal appointed to lead the panel.

The development follows a turbulent period within the board, marked by internal dissatisfaction and governance concerns. Multiple directors had already stepped down in recent days, signalling growing unrest. Sources indicate that a controversial episode during the T20 World Cup played a significant role in triggering the leadership change.

During that period, tensions escalated when then-interim government advisor Asif Nazrul intervened in cricketing matters, preventing the national team from travelling to India for the tournament. His stance included pushing for Bangladesh’s matches to be relocated to Sri Lanka instead of venues such as Kolkata and Mumbai. The proposal was framed as a protest linked to Mustafizur Rahaman’s situation in the IPL.

Amid these developments, Bulbul’s passive handling of the situation reportedly drew criticism within cricketing circles, further weakening his position at the helm of the board.

BCB informed ICC about current situation

With the new committee in place, the focus now shifts to restoring stability and ensuring a smooth transition toward elected leadership. The National Sports Council has already communicated its decision to the International Cricket Council, outlining a clear timeline for elections to be held within the next 90 days.

Although ICC regulations discourage government involvement in cricket board affairs, the presence of a defined electoral roadmap is expected to prevent any punitive action against the Bangladesh cricket.

In the meantime, the ad-hoc committee includes several prominent figures alongside Tamim Iqbal, tasked with guiding the board through this interim phase and preparing for fresh elections that will determine the next long-term leadership structure.

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