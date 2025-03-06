Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews ensure comfortable win for Mumbai Indians against UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians put in an excellent performance, defeating UP Warriorz in game 16 of the ongoing WPL 2025. Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, and Nat Sciver-Brunt were the stars of the game.

The 16th game of the ongoing WPL 2025 saw Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz. Both sides locked horns at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on March 6, and it was Mumbai Indians who registered a comfortable win.

UP Warriorz kicked off the game by batting first. The side got off to a good start, with Georgia Voll and Grace Harris scoring 28 and 55 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Deepti Sharma's 27-run knock saw UP Warriorz post a total of 150 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Mumbai Indians, Amelia Kerr was the standout performer in the first innings, taking 5 wickets to her name. Hayley Matthews took two wickets alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt and Parunika Sisodia, who struck once each as well.

Mumbai Indians put in a good performance, limiting UP to a subpar total. Coming out to chase the target, the inaugural champions opened the innings with Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr. After Kerr's dismissal on a score of 10 runs, it was Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt who ensured the win for the Mumbai Indians. Matthews amassed 68 runs in 46 deliveries, alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt, who amassed 37 runs on the board. The two knocks proved to be crucial for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they registered a comfortable win by six wickets.

UP Warriorz were put under pressure right from the get-go, and Kerr’s spell proved to be too much for the side to deal with. Warriorz were handed their 5th defeat of the season as they maintain last place in the WPL standings. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians registered their fourth win of the season and have taken over Gujarat Giants’ spot in the standings and now occupy second. An all-round brilliant performance from Mumbai Indians sees them breeze past UP Warriorz, and the side will now hope to keep up their performances in the upcoming games.