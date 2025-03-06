Amelia Kerr etches name in history books with fifer against UP Warriorz Star Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr scripted history with an excellent spell against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025.

History has been created in the ongoing WPL 2025 season. In game 16 of the tournament between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on March 6, it was Mumbai's Amelia Kerr who was the standout performer of the first innings. The clash saw UP Warriorz coming in to bat first, and it was Kerr’s excellence with the ball that left UP stunned.

The star all-rounder bowled a complete spell of four overs, conceded 38 runs, and took five wickets as well. In doing so, Kerr registered a joint world record to her name. It is interesting to note that this was Kerr's third 5-wicket haul in T20 cricket across the globe, and in doing so, she became only the third player in the world to take three 5-wicket hauls in T20 cricket.

Only Hong Kong's KY Chan and the West Indies' Anisa Mohammed have taken three 5-wicket hauls in T20 cricket apart from Kerr. As for the game between UP and MI, the clash saw UP coming in to bat first, and the side opened with Grace Harris and Georgia Voll coming in to bat. Harris amassed 28 runs, and Voll added 55 runs on the board. Furthermore, Deepti Sharma added 27 runs with Dinesh Vrinda scoring 10 runs as UP Warriorz posted a total of 150 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for MI, Kerr was the highest wicket-taker in the first innings with five wickets to her name. Hayley Matthews took two wickets, with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Parunika Sisodia taking one wicket as well. Aiming to chase down a target of 151 runs, Mumbai Indians will bank on the likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver Brunt, and Harmanpreet Kaur to take them over the edge. Before their clash with UP, Mumbai Indians were placed in third place in the WPL standings with three wins and two losses in five matches.