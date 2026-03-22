Amelia Kerr creates world record across women's and men's T20Is as New Zealand seal South Africa series

New Delhi:

New Zealand captain Amelia Kerr has etched her name into the history books for her terrific run as she created a world record across women's and men's T20Is. Kerr scored 31 from 29 balls as the White Ferns chased down 160 against South Africa women in their fourth T20I to clinch the series at SKy Stadium, Wellington, on Sunday, March 22.

Kerr has created an all-time T20I record in men's and women's cricket with her 31. This was her 10th consecutive score of over 30 in the shortest international format, which is now the longest streak across women's and men's T20Is.

She was previously tied with the likes of Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and Romania's Rebecca Blake with nine such scores. Meanwhile, Kerr has now moved past the other two players.

In men's cricket, the record is jointly held by Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, Abhishek Sharma and Hristo Lakov with seven consecutive scores of 30 or more in T20I cricket.

Devine creates history too

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine led the show with the bat and created a historical record too. Devine scored 64 from 34 balls with six fours and four sixes. This was her 10th fifty-plus score against South Africa, which sees her create a historical record too.

The 10 fifty-plus scores against the Proteas are now the most by any player, in men's or women's cricket, against a single opponent in T20I cricket. She held the previous record with the likes of Babar Azam (vs New Zealand), Smriti Mandhana (vs England) and Beth Mooney (vs India).

New Zealand seal series with a game to go

Meanwhile, the White Ferns have now sealed the series against the Proteas women's side with a match to go. They hold an unassailable 3-1 lead going into the fifth match in Christchurch on March 25.

Talking about the match, the visitors scored 159/6 as Jess Kerr piled the pressure with her 3/16 in her four overs. Her strikes included wickets of Chloe Tryon, captain Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits. With wickets falling, Annerie Dercksen scored an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls to take her team to a competitive total, which didn't prove out to be enough.