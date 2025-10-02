Amelia Kerr becomes first New Zealand spinner to achieve huge milestone in women's ODIs New Zealand had Australia women five down for 128 at one point in their World Cup opener in Indore; however, the defending champions stormed back to post a huge total of 326 runs on the board, which was eventually enough for them to make a winning start to the tournament.

Indore:

The result didn't go New Zealand's way in their Women's World Cup opener against Australia, but a couple of players, including skipper Sophie Devine had a great day personally in Indore on Wednesday, October 1. While Devine hit her second World Cup century as captain in response to Australia's 326, the all-rounder Amelia Kerr became the first Kiwi spinner to take 100 wickets in women's ODIs.

Kerr required just one wicket on Wednesday to get to the three-figure mark and on the very first ball of her spell after the powerplay, the 24-year-old struck, completely opening up a set Phoebe Litchfield with a googly. Kerr didn't take time to add another one to her tally, sending back Annabel Sutherland as Australia suffered a mini-collapse in the middle, going down to 128/5 at one point.

Overall, Kerr was the third bowler for New Zealand to take 100-plus wickets in women's ODIs after Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine. However, Kerr's spell in the middle didn't really result in a win for New Zealand as Ash Gardner ended up smashing a 77-ball century to take Australia to a strong score of 326 in the first innings.

Most wickets for New Zealand women in ODIs

118 - Lea Tahuhu, in 97 innings

107 - Sophie Devine, in 127 innings

101 - Amelia Kerr, in 77 innings

Gardner stitched a 64-run partnership with Tahlia McGrath, 47 with Sophie Molineux and 69 with Kim Garth as the lower order chipped in with important contributions for Australia, following the collapse. New Zealand started slowly but got better, especially when Brooke Halliday started smashing the Australian batters, giving confidence to her captain, Sophie Devine, at the other end.

However, Devine was the only one to stay in the fight for a long time and completed her hundred, but ultimately, she also perished, with Sophie Molineux taking three wickets for Australia. Australia registered a massive 89-run win, but New Zealand won't be too disheartened with the result, given that they did push the Australians in phases.