Ambulance comes inside ground to help injured Venkatesh Iyer; Batter decides to walk off himself

An ambulance made its way into the ground after a wild throw, on follow-through, by West Zone medium pacer Chintan Gaja injured Central Zone's Venkatesh Iyer during their Duleep Trophy match here on Friday.

The all-rounder was forced to walk back after he was hit on the head by the West Zone seamer.

Iyer, who has also been a part of India's squad for a brief period, opened his account with a six off Gaja. Next ball, he hit it back to Gaja, who threw it back at Iyer, and the batter was down on the ground in pain.

The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground, and the stretcher was out too, but the 27-year-old decided to walk out off the field.

Iyer came back to bat but was dismissed after reaching 14. However, Ashok Menaria was fielding in Iyer's place.

