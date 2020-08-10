Ambati Rayudu was getting 'stagnant': Former Indian selector on his omission from 2019 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A former Indian selector has provided the reason for not including Rayudu in the final squad.

Ambati Rayudu made headlines ahead of the 2019 World Cup when he was not selected for the tournament in the final Indian squad. Rayudu let his frustration know as he posted a sarcasm-laden tweet on his official account, taking a jibe at the selection on all-rounder Vijay Shankar who was selected in his place.

The decision was a surprise to many, and India continued to face issues at number four position throughout the tournament, eventually bowing out in the semifinal to New Zealand.

Now, former Indian selector Gagan Khoda, who was part of the selection committee for the World Cup, has provided the reason for not including Rayudu in the final squad.

He said that the selection committee felt that the Indian batsman was getting "stagnant."

“Ambati Rayudu was experienced and you were looking at the World Cup. We carried on with him for a year but we felt he was getting stagnant. The confidence level going into the World Cup wasn’t there. We couldn’t get any youngster in because the tournament was in England also," said Khoda in a conversation with Sportskeeda.

Rayudu announced his retirement during the World Cup, but made a comeeback to the game in August with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is also expected to be a part of the IPL where he represents Chennai Super Kings.

